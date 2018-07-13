Watch Texas police officers take on bugs, walls, and the ground in the ‘Dashcam blooper challenge’
Instead of joining the lip sync challenge, the Carrollton police department in Texas shared their mistakes caught on dashcam. The department is calling it the Dashcam Blooper Challenge and has challenged three other police departments to join them.
This video by Grapevine police features an officer dousing himself with water in slow motion then he proceeds to whip a chair around, while singing "What A Feeling," by Irene Cara from the 1983 hit movie 'Flashdance.'
A night after performing a concert in Charlotte, country music star Luke Bryan took time to visit Levine Children's Hospital where he entertained the kids with a sing-a-long when he played "Kick the Dust Up."
Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.
It all started with a video posted on the Bexar County Sheriff Department's Facebook page. A viral lip sync battle has broken out among Texas law enforcement as departments challenge each other on social media.
Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.
Summer's not even here yet, but this video for "Enchant: A World of Christmas Wonder" may get you in a holiday mood early. The event will also feature an artisan market, ice skating ponds and will run at Seattle's Safeco Field from Nov. 23-Dec. 30.