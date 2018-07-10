Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air

FILE - In this Thursday, June 7, 2018 file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia it was reported on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Local daily La Nuova Sardegna says Clooney's injuries aren't serious, but that he was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room. Police said they have no information, and the hospital didn't respond to requests for comment. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision