Jack Hart, the 99-year-old skydiver

Jack Hart is 99 years and ten months old. He went skydiving with his daughter in June, something he was only fit to do because of his active lifestyle.
Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.