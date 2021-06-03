Readers' Choice 2021 Best HVAC Company: Campbell & Company

The Pasco-local and family-owned Campbell & Company has done it once again, sweeping two People’s Choice categories — the other being Best Home Services & Home Repair — for the second year in a row.

“For over 38 years, Tri-Citians have trusted Campbell & Company with providing 5 STAR service for their home service needs,” said Brian Campbell, General Manager.

Serving both commercial and residential customers across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho via their regional offices in Pasco and Yakima, Campbell offers comprehensive HVAC services including repair, routine maintenance, system replacement and installation, and duct sealing and cleaning.

They even service and replace propane and natural gas fireplaces. And if something goes awry in the middle of the night or wee hours of the morning, 24-hour emergency service is available.

One thing customers have come to love about Campbell & Company is their flat-rate pricing that doesn’t pull any punches — that is, no matter how long it takes to perform a service or repair, the cost of that particular service provided to the customer upfront remains the same.

1. Campbell & Company

2828 W. Irving St., Pasco

509-631-9521

trustcampbell.com

2. Dayco Heating & Air

11 N. Auburn St., Kennewick

509-586-9464

daycoheating.com

3. Jacob & Rhodes Heating & Air

4825 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-3121

jacobsandrhodes.com