2019 Best Winery/Wine Tasting Room: Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris

Tagaris Winery & Taverna Tagaris

Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris isn’t just a wine bar — it’s a “full-scale dining experience,” said Sandra Girnus, the space’s event coordinator.

The estate winery grows around 30 varietals, which means it grows all the grapes it makes into wines. The winery has four vineyards, which include red and white varietals. All bottling is done on-site.

The tasting room is open late, mainly because of the Taverna, Girnus said.

“You can come in and start at the tasting bar and do some tasting,” she said. “You can order food there, and then you can move to a table and have a five-star dining experience.”

Some well-known wines include the Bordeaux Red Blend and Mourvèdre, Tagaris Winery’s signature single varietal.

The winemaker keeps the restaurant in mind when he is creating new wines, Girnus said. Servers also are able to help suggest food and wine pairings.

