President Trump vowed to cut the number of federal regulations at an event on Dec. 14, 2017. Trump stood next to stack of papers meant to represent regulations that are holding back American industry and cut red tape.
Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, says in a video posted to Facebook that USCG men and women will continue to uphold their promise to the American people despite being the first U.S. Armed Force in history to go without pay.
A volleyball player from the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) couldn’t wait to share the news with her mom after she won a full athletic scholarship. The pair’s emotional response to the great news has since gone viral.
Shark researcher and conservationist Ocean Ramsey may have encountered one of the largest great whites ever recorded, Deep Blue. The encounter happened near a dead sperm whale off Oahu. She says the these sharks should be protected, not feared.