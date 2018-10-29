Shooting scene on West Court Street in Pasco

President Trump called the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh “devastating” when he spoke with reporters at Joint Base Andrews. He said that tighter security inside the synagogue may have prevented the tragedy.
A woman in Texas said she filed a police complaint after a man told her “Trump is deporting your illegal cousins today” and told her to “get out”, in an abusive tirade which was seemingly prompted by a driving dispute on October 25.
The Boston Red Sox won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers behind two home runs from series MVP Steve Pearce. The Red Sox won Game 5, 5-1, to capture the franchise's fourth championship in the last 15 seasons.
Here are five ways to keep your jack-o-lantern looking good if you carve your pumpkin days before Halloween. You'll need to cut your hard pumpkin from the bottom, let it dry and stop any mold growth with bleach.
