Graffiti “canvas” removal project in Richland

Lt. Chris Lee of the Richland Police Department explains about a cooperative project to remove nearly 10,000 fence slats that have been a popular "canvas" for taggers and an eyesore for pathway users near the Yakima River in Richland.
Olie Kolzig’s day with the Stanley Cup

Olie Kolzig, a former Tri-City American and Washington Capitals goaltender, shares his day with the Stanley Cup by honoring supporters of the Carson Kolzig Foundation and Responding to Autism Center. Kolzig was part of the NHL team's coaching staff.

