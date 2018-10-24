Attempted burglary suspects caught by KPD

Courthouse security footage shows Lewis County Judge R.W. Buzzard chase after two inmates who attempted to escape his courtroom in Chehalis, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2018. The judge grabs one escapee just as he’s primed to exit the building.
A small vintage plane crashed on to Highway 101 in Agoura Hills, CA, near Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The pilot, the only occupant, escaped injury. The plane was painted with World War II-era German air force markings.
Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
Air Canada, which will begin flying daily nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Montreal next June and will add larger planes on its existing flights to Toronto, shows how their planes get painted.
Olie Kolzig, a former Tri-City American and Washington Capitals goaltender, shares his day with the Stanley Cup by honoring supporters of the Carson Kolzig Foundation and Responding to Autism Center. Kolzig was part of the NHL team's coaching staff.
If you go to the SPCA on a weekend, long-time volunteer Jerry Kroll, 85, will ask you to greet a "Jerry Dog" as the staff now affectionately calls them. He brings hard to adopt dogs out to the lobby to help them perk up and hopefully find a home.
