Attempted burglary suspects caught by KPD

Kennewick police officer Craig Hanson provides preliminary details about the apprehension of two attempted burglary suspects in west Kennewick.
By
Olie Kolzig’s day with the Stanley Cup

Homepage

Olie Kolzig’s day with the Stanley Cup

Olie Kolzig, a former Tri-City American and Washington Capitals goaltender, shares his day with the Stanley Cup by honoring supporters of the Carson Kolzig Foundation and Responding to Autism Center. Kolzig was part of the NHL team's coaching staff.

A matchmaker for shy, old, disabled dogs at the SPCA

Living

A matchmaker for shy, old, disabled dogs at the SPCA

If you go to the SPCA on a weekend, long-time volunteer Jerry Kroll, 85, will ask you to greet a "Jerry Dog" as the staff now affectionately calls them. He brings hard to adopt dogs out to the lobby to help them perk up and hopefully find a home.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service