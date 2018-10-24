Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot

Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
Olie Kolzig’s day with the Stanley Cup

Olie Kolzig, a former Tri-City American and Washington Capitals goaltender, shares his day with the Stanley Cup by honoring supporters of the Carson Kolzig Foundation and Responding to Autism Center. Kolzig was part of the NHL team's coaching staff.

A matchmaker for shy, old, disabled dogs at the SPCA

If you go to the SPCA on a weekend, long-time volunteer Jerry Kroll, 85, will ask you to greet a "Jerry Dog" as the staff now affectionately calls them. He brings hard to adopt dogs out to the lobby to help them perk up and hopefully find a home.

Trump praises Ted Cruz at Houston rally

President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour at Houston's Toyota Center on October 22. He touted Cruz's support for tax cuts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, before name dropping more than a dozen Texas Republicans on the ballot.

