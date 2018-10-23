Olie Kolzig’s day with the Stanley Cup

Olie Kolzig, a former Tri-City American and Washington Capitals goaltender, shares his day with the Stanley Cup by honoring supporters of the Carson Kolzig Foundation and Responding to Autism Center. Kolzig was part of the NHL team's coaching staff.
Trump praises Ted Cruz at Houston rally

President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour at Houston's Toyota Center on October 22. He touted Cruz's support for tax cuts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, before name dropping more than a dozen Texas Republicans on the ballot.

WSP debuts newest patrol vehicles

Officials say the new Washington State Patrol vehicles, Polaris side-by-side all terrain UTV's , will boost public safety and reduce troopers’ response times to emergencies on the 450-plus acre Capitol Campus in Olympia.

