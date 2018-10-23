WSP debuts newest patrol vehicles

Officials say the new Washington State Patrol vehicles, Polaris side-by-side all terrain UTV's , will boost public safety and reduce troopers’ response times to emergencies on the 450-plus acre Capitol Campus in Olympia.
A tornado swept through Two Guns, Arizona, on October 21, prompting a brief 20-minute tornado warning to be issued by the National Weather Service. The tornado was spotted by the I-40 highway near Two Guns, Arizona, but dissipated quickly.

Prince Harry told a well-wisher at the Invictus Games in Sydney that he’s hoping his and Meghan’s first born will be a girl. Harry was at a cycling event on October 21 when a woman called to him, “I hope it’s a girl.” Harry replied, “So do I.”

