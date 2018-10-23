Watch the nighttime Coast Guard rescue of fishing crew off San Diego

A fire aboard a fishing boat injured two people and may have killed three others Saturday night near San Diego, California, officials say. Another fishing boat helped pull 15 survivors from the water.
Tornado moves through Two Guns, Arizona

Tornado moves through Two Guns, Arizona

A tornado swept through Two Guns, Arizona, on October 21, prompting a brief 20-minute tornado warning to be issued by the National Weather Service. The tornado was spotted by the I-40 highway near Two Guns, Arizona, but dissipated quickly.

Prince Harry says he also wishes baby is a girl

Prince Harry says he also wishes baby is a girl

Prince Harry told a well-wisher at the Invictus Games in Sydney that he’s hoping his and Meghan’s first born will be a girl. Harry was at a cycling event on October 21 when a woman called to him, “I hope it’s a girl.” Harry replied, “So do I.”

