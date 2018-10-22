Tornado moves through Two Guns, Arizona

A tornado swept through Two Guns, Arizona, on October 21, prompting a brief 20-minute tornado warning to be issued by the National Weather Service. The tornado was spotted by the I-40 highway near Two Guns, Arizona, but dissipated quickly.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is tasked with enforcing more than 200 federal laws protecting U.S. Mail, the postal system and postal employees. Here's a look at some of the most common mail-related arrests of 2017.
Susie McClernon of Kansas City is dealing the trauma of learning about the sexual abuse her youngest brother and many others have accused a beloved priest, Bishop Joseph Hart, of perpetrating. She remains a faithful Catholic.
Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch, Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora and outfielder Mookie Betts talk about the fan interference call in the bottom of the first inning in game four of the 2018 American League Championship Series.
Sandra Queen recorded this video of a white shark close to shore snatching and eating a seal off Nauset South Beach, Massachusetts on October 14, 2018. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the video on Facebook.
Washington voters will decide Nov. 6 on Initiative 940, which would change the state's law on police use of deadly forc4e and require more training for officers. The initiative comes after several high-profile police shooting in the state.
Howard County police are looking for the suspect who they joked starred in "a three-act play" at a Maryland apartment complex. On August 20 he pretended to work out at the clubhouse before stealing TVs and equipment. He returned later for a chair.