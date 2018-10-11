Rattlesnake Mountain proposed access plans

Charles Stenval, former U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service project leader, describes factors and challenges considered for creating proposed plans to increase public access to the top of the tallest mountain in the Mid-Columbia, Rattlesnake Mountain.
Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the "Freshmen 15" myth.
Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the continental United States, slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, unleashing a trail of destruction across 200 miles.
President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Michael as it neared the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic 150 mph winds on October 10, 2018. The administrator of the FEMA, Brock Long, talked about the impending danger.
The brown bear known as 409 Beadnose has won Katmai National Park and Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest. It’s a salute to bears who are “good at what they do,” gorging on salmon to prepare for hibernation.
In response to a growing number of mass shootings, the American College of Surgeons developed Stop the Bleed, a program that teaches school employees and students how to prevent someone from bleeding to death.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.