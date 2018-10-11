Aftermath of Hurricane Michael leaves Panama City residents stunned

President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Michael as it neared the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic 150 mph winds on October 10, 2018. The administrator of the FEMA, Brock Long, talked about the impending danger.
The brown bear known as 409 Beadnose has won Katmai National Park and Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest. It’s a salute to bears who are “good at what they do,” gorging on salmon to prepare for hibernation.
In response to a growing number of mass shootings, the American College of Surgeons developed Stop the Bleed, a program that teaches school employees and students how to prevent someone from bleeding to death.
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller asks for reduced bail from Benton County Superior Judge Bruce Spanner for the Everett man suspected in the Oct. 7 shooting death of Hakim Ward in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Columbia Center Boulevard.
A woman who brought an “emotional support” squirrel on a plane in Orlando, Florida and then refused to leave the aircraft, remained defiant as she was led past disgruntled passengers forced to disembark from the Cleveland-bound flight on October 9.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.