Lincoln Leopards hold Walk-tober celebration

Lincoln Elementary Principal Tony Langdon tells about the Kennewick School's annual Walk-to-School event held in October.
Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 4

Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.

Silo’s Sports Bar and Grill construction site

Construction started in late August at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick for a new restaurant called Silo’s Sports Bar & Grill. Local entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen of VC Enterprises are developing the new business.

2,170 pounds of pumpkin crushes the competition

2,170 pounds of pumpkin crushes the competition

A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.

