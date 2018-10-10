Lincoln Leopards hold Walk-tober celebration

Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller asks for reduced bail from Benton County Superior Judge Bruce Spanner for the Everett man suspected in the Oct. 7 shooting death of Hakim Ward in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Columbia Center Boulevard.
A woman who brought an “emotional support” squirrel on a plane in Orlando, Florida and then refused to leave the aircraft, remained defiant as she was led past disgruntled passengers forced to disembark from the Cleveland-bound flight on October 9.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in again, for the cameras, this time - Monday night at a White House ceremony. President Donald Trump in remarks at the ceremony said Kavanaugh had been found "innocent" in the process.
Construction started in late August at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick for a new restaurant called Silo’s Sports Bar & Grill. Local entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen of VC Enterprises are developing the new business.
Coach Pete Carroll on the extensive planning Seahawks have done for Sunday’s game in London against the Raiders. He’s forcing players to stay awake all day after they get there to set an England sleep schedule.
A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.
On Sept. 11 Tremont “Mack” Blakemore, 39, was arrested at a Fort Worth house in connection to a sex-trafficking ring police say he operated.At least 15 woman were found, but police believe Blakemore controlled upward of 100 women.