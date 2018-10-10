Shooting death suspect Devan Thompson in Benton Superior Court

Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller asks for reduced bail from Benton County Superior Judge Bruce Spanner for the Everett man suspected in the Oct. 7 shooting death of Hakim Ward in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Columbia Center Boulevard.
Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 4

Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.

2,170 pounds of pumpkin crushes the competition

A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.

Waves slam Alabama beach as Hurricane Michael nears

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.

Silo’s Sports Bar and Grill construction site

Construction started in late August at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick for a new restaurant called Silo’s Sports Bar & Grill. Local entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen of VC Enterprises are developing the new business.

