Eleven year old Raleigh violinist is on a mission to raise money during his school break

Eleven year old Raleigh violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa is entertaining the lunch crowd in downtown Raleigh during his two week school break to raise money to audition for America's Got Talent in December.
Witness describes moment of deadly limo crash

The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, NY, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.

Community Hope Wall

Jordan Chaney is spearheading a project called the Community Hope Wall in Pasco that will involve a mural and youth from the juvenile justice center.

