Toxicology testing backlog delays Benton Coroner death investigation cases

Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
Katie Summers, 28, faces charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after killing Leonel Birrueta, 31, in Kennewick. Traffic camera footage shows her hitting Birrueta, staying near the scene for several minutes, then driving away.
Developer Duane Brelsford is anxious for the community to tour his newly opened apartments in north Richland. The first phase of The Brelsford Vineyards Apartments complex is located adjacent to the WSU Tri-Cities branch campus.
Officer Schlling, from the Hammond Police Department, asks another officer to “hit the beat” before busting out dance moves in this video shared on October 4. The dancing happened outside Hammond Westside Montessori School in Louisiana.
Utah Senator Orrin Hatch waved away protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice and told them to “grow up” on Thursday, October 4. The exchange was captured on video by the campaign group #VOTEPROCHOICE.
Officers were on patrol in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, when they saw a car stopped in the middle of the road. The driver was by the curb, tending to a motionless squirrel. Police officers approached him while he attempted to resuscitate the animal.
