Residents flee as houses collapse during Indonesia earthquake
A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
A raccoon found behind a vending machine put an "animal control officer and detention officers to work early this morning" said the Bedford Police Department in a Facebook post. The Texas department later posted that the animal had been caught.
Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, a native of Southern California, says he “definitely” has been looking forward to Sunday game against the Rams after what Los Angeles did to Seattle in December, winning 42-7.
Prince George's County, Md. detectives are looking for a man who threw a brick or rock at a restaurant on Sept. 20 2018 but ended up hitting himself. He shattered a window before trying to use the same object on a bulletproof glass at the counter.
A black bear cub got its head stuck inside a giant jar of Herr's Cheese Balls in Lake County, Fl. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to the rescue, using a catch pole to steady the jar and let the bear cub pull its head free.
The Tractor Tree, located near the Paul Paul Theater, is made up of part of 23 various sized tractors piled 32 feet high as a celebration of Fresno County's agricultural history. Its one of the new attractions at The Big Fresno Fair.
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.