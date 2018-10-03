The Big Fresno Fair unveils ‘Tractor Tree’

The Tractor Tree, located near the Paul Paul Theater, is made up of part of 23 various sized tractors piled 32 feet high as a celebration of Fresno County's agricultural history. Its one of the new attractions at The Big Fresno Fair.
Even as his landlord tears down the East Harlem building he lives in, Ray Tirado has stayed put in his apartment. “Harassment by construction” is a critical part of how gentrification takes hold in neighborhoods like this, experts say.
At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured on Oct. 2, 2018 in a suicide attack at an election rally in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. About 250 people were attending the rally in the Kama district when the explosion struck.
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.
North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area make up the Stephen Mather Wilderness—over 634,614 acres of rugged wilderness for wildlife and a popular spot for hikers and climbers.
To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds.
First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 2 on her first big solo international trip. Child well-being will be the focus of a five-day, four-country tour that will take her to all corners of the African continent.
A raccoon found behind a vending machine put an "animal control officer and detention officers to work early this morning" said the Bedford (TX) Police Department in a Facebook post. The department later posted that the animal had been caught.
Hugo celebrated his 68th birthday in style at the Australian Reptile Park with a special cake. He can be seen enjoying a special cake made of his favorite treat: watermelon, apple and sweet potato, in this video provided by the park on October 1.