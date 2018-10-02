Deer sprints across football field ahead of player’s 90-plus yard touchdown run

A gay penguin couple took a chick from its parents, who had gone for a swim, according to zookeepers at Denmark’s Odense Zoo. Zookeepers intervened to retrieve the baby and return it back to its parents.
President Donald Trump insulted a female ABC News reporter, telling her that she "never" thinks even before she had a chance to ask her question during a news conference on October 1, 2018 about the US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.
Hugo celebrated his 68th birthday in style at the Australian Reptile Park with a special cake. He can be seen enjoying a special cake made of his favorite treat: watermelon, apple and sweet potato, in this video provided by the park on October 1.
The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement just ahead of the midnight deadline imposed by the U.S. The agreement gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.
Breast cancer patient Debbie Hiergesell offers advice about the disease during the 15th annual flag ceremony at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The event is held to honor those impacted by breast cancer.
JPL scientist Marina Brozovic explains how radar will be used to study asteroid 2015 TB145 when it safely passed Earth on Oct. 31, 2015. The asteroids orbit causes it to pass earth every year in the fall.
Jordan Brown wasn't officially crowned homecoming king but he certainly stole the show at the Franklin Central High School homecoming presentation on September 28. Justin Tusing gave his crown to Brown, a classmate with autism.