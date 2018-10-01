Breast Cancer Awareness flag ceremony

Breast cancer patient Debbie Hiergesell offers advice about the disease during the 15th annual flag ceremony at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The event is held to honor those impacted by breast cancer.
