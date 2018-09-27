Opening statements from Paniagua murder trial

Watch portions of the opening statements by Franklin deputy prosecutor Albert Lin and defense attorney Karla Kane Hudson at the Victor A. Paniagua murder trial in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco.
Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin says “I’m ready to go” for Sunday at Arizona after missing two games with a sprained knee, and that he’s a “a little frustrated” with Seahawks holding him back somewhat in the name of caution.
Felix Hernandez discusses the final start of his career-worst season on the mound for the Seattle Mariners, finishing with a 5.55 ERA and he talks about the adjustments he’ll need to make this offseason.
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.