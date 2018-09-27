Cubs fans go wild for rat trying to jump Wrigley Field wall

Felix Hernandez discusses the final start of his career-worst season on the mound for the Seattle Mariners, finishing with a 5.55 ERA and he talks about the adjustments he’ll need to make this offseason.
Mariners catcher Chris Herrmann entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 11th and hit a walk-off two-run home run in a 10-8 win over the Athletics on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.