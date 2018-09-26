Why your dog (or cat) might fail the SnootChallenge
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.
Mariners catcher Chris Herrmann entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 11th and hit a walk-off two-run home run in a 10-8 win over the Athletics on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Demonstrators raised their fists and walked slowly and silently down the hallway in front of Senator Susan Collins’ office in Washington on September 24 to protest Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh. Reports said dozens of protesters were arrested
Amazon announced that Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will call the game for the streaming service. It will be the first all-female broadcast team for an NFL game as they will handle the play-by-play and commentary.
The state’s Growth Management Hearings Board upheld regulations last week that prevent the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma from adding immigration detention beds. The GEO Group, which runs the facility, challenged the regulations.
President Trump opened his statement to the U.N. General Assembly with a boast that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration. His comments elicited laughter from the audience.
Although it is difficult to calculate the prevalence of sexual abuse due to underreporting, studies suggest alcohol plays a significant role in the potential for sexual abuse, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Nell May says he was let go after posting a video of his co-worker spitting on a pizza on September 21. He claims his co-worker was irritated about a supervisor yelling at him and threatened to spit on food. May says he recorded the video.