Fatal tree limb accident site in Columbia Park

City employees work with Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick Police Department taking measurements at the scene of a fatal tree limb accident in Columbia Park. Stephanie Judd, 37 of Benton City was killed when a large limb fell.
