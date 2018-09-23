Tapteal Greenway concerned over proposed apartment development

President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
Kennewick detectives detain a man for questioning about the Zintel Canyon fires while checking the area near West 15th Avenue after receiving a report of another possible fire. The man was not under arrest at the time video was taken.
S.C. Congressman Ralph Norman, a Republican up for re-election, told a crowd of people at a debate Thursday in Rock Hill, that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice of the Supreme Court, said she had been assaulted by Abraham Lincoln.
The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.
Darcy Sherman, who operates a rescue program called Tri Cities Washington Rabbit Advocates, is seeking clues to help find a rabbit named Aurora that was stolen from pens in the front yard of her Kennewick home.
