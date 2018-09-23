Tapteal Greenway concerned over proposed apartment development

Karen Sowers, Tapteal Greenway president, expresses concern over a proposed apartment complex on the east edge of the Willowbrook subdivision adjacent to Amon Creek Natural Preserve in south Richland.
By
Drone view of the Pasco Landfill

Homepage

Drone view of the Pasco Landfill

The State of Washington Department of Ecology has scheduled a public meeting on Sept. 26 for evaluating final cleanup options of the Pasco Landfill located on Dietrich Road north of Highway 12.

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren

News

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren

The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service