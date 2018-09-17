New citizens take oath on Constitution Day

A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.