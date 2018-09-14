His father’s legacy is turning 40

Jeff Hendler shares stories about his father, Ed Hendler, the late former Pasco mayor and civic leader who spearheaded the effort to build the cable bridge. The span over the Columbia River, officially named the Ed Hendler Bridge, is turning 40.
