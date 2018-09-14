Hurricane Florence landfall captured by International Space Station cameras

Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
The Tugboat Ryan's Point docks at Tidewater's Boardman facility. The crew spotted two people clinging to the side of an overturned boat on the Columbia River. Their efforts helped save the lives of the two boaters.
Australia's Herald Sun reprinted the controversial cartoon of Serena Williams under the headline, "Welcome to the PC World." The cartoonist came under fire after his cartoon mocked Williams for her "tantrum" during the U.S. Open final.
The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.