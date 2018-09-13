SIGN International Orthopaedic Conference in Richland

The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
A coalition of state and federal agencies have begun moving mountain goats from Olympic National Park to the northern Cascades to re-establish the depleted population there and reduce problems caused in the Olympics by non-native goats.
The beauty of Oak Island in on the southern coast of North Carolina hides the coming ferocity of Hurricane Florence Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2018, but the seaarch for ice to fill coolers, and even washing machines, goes on.