Here’s the reason the size of Hurricane Florence matters, according to NHC director
The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
The beauty of Oak Island in on the southern coast of North Carolina hides the coming ferocity of Hurricane Florence Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2018, but the seaarch for ice to fill coolers, and even washing machines, goes on.
A coalition of state and federal agencies have begun moving mountain goats from Olympic National Park to the northern Cascades to re-establish the depleted population there and reduce problems caused in the Olympics by non-native goats.
Los Angeles police released a dashcam video Monday, Sept. 10 of a gang member shooting a female officer at point-blank range during a July traffic stop in the San Fernando Valley. Her partner fatally wounded the gunman.
Roads were flooded in McAllen, Texas, on Tuesday, September 11, after heavy rainfall hit the city. The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning would remain in place for parts of southern Texas until at least Wednesday morning.