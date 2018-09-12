Zintel Canyon fire

Battalion Chief Kevin Crowley of the Kennewick Fire Department provides preliminary details about a fire that scorched Zintel Canyon just north of the 10th Avenue bridge.
By
Flash floods swamp trucks in Texas

Homepage

Flash floods swamp trucks in Texas

Roads were flooded in McAllen, Texas, on Tuesday, September 11, after heavy rainfall hit the city. The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning would remain in place for parts of southern Texas until at least Wednesday morning.

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Weather

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service