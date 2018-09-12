Flash floods swamp trucks in Texas

Roads were flooded in McAllen, Texas, on Tuesday, September 11, after heavy rainfall hit the city. The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning would remain in place for parts of southern Texas until at least Wednesday morning.
By
Newly released audio from TSA on 9/11

National

Newly released audio from TSA on 9/11

The events of 9/11 as they unfolded through actual audio of First Responders, Air Traffic Controllers, Dispatch Personnel, Airline Employees, Pilots, Citizens, and Pilots. This video contains audio and images that some views may find upsetting.

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Weather

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

Standing watch at 9/11 Memorial

Homepage

Standing watch at 9/11 Memorial

Capt. Brian Cole of the Kennewick Fire Department tells about the new Tri-Cities Professional Firefighter Honor Guard standing watch at the 9/11 Memorial on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The letter that survived 9/11

National

The letter that survived 9/11

A letter that fell from a hijacked Sept. 11 aircraft was picked off the street by a fleeing businessman and posted to its rightful destination. It is now in the 9/11 Memorial Museum collection.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service