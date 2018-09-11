Remodeled 3 Eyed Fish set to reopen

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
Capt. Brian Cole of the Kennewick Fire Department tells about the new Tri-Cities Professional Firefighter Honor Guard standing watch at the 9/11 Memorial on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 4 that if homeless people who have no other alternatives are sleeping on public property, cities are prohibited from punishing them, as it would violate the Eighth Amendment.
WARNING: Graphic content. Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to get help identifying three customers who raided a store on Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call 253-288-7403.
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence could make landfall anywhere from just south of Myrtle Beach, S.C., to the Pamlico Sound in N.C. The storm could be a Category 4 when it reaches the Carolinas, NHC says.