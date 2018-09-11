Standing watch at 9/11 Memorial

Capt. Brian Cole of the Kennewick Fire Department tells about the new Tri-Cities Professional Firefighter Honor Guard standing watch at the 9/11 Memorial on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
By
Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Weather

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

The letter that survived 9/11

National

A letter that fell from a hijacked Sept. 11 aircraft was picked off the street by a fleeing businessman and posted to its rightful destination. It is now in the 9/11 Memorial Museum collection.

