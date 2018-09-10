Colorful tribute to “Always Remember”

Local artist Crystal Kline, 22, of Pasco tells about murals she's painting as a tribute to firefighters for Benton County Fire District 1 at station 110 in Kennewick.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service