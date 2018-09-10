Colorful tribute to “Always Remember”

At 25,000 square feet, the world's first indoor vertical farm is also one of the largest farms. Located 120 miles south of Seoul, South Korea, fruits and vegetables grow without soil, bathed in light from pink LEDs.
Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to gain help identifying three customers who raided a store at 201 Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at
253-288-7403.
A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 4 that if homeless people who have no other alternatives are sleeping on public property, cities are prohibited from punishing them, as it would violate the Eighth Amendment.
The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.
A mother from the Navajo Nation and a son who was not yet born when his father was killed in action remember their loved one after the names of 28 service members who have been killed since the memorial unveiling in October 2017 were read aloud.
Monterey Bay Aquarium staff captured footage of a super pod of hundreds of dolphins chasing baitfish on Labor Day. “For the last week, there has been this group of dolphins racing up and down off of Cannery Row,” said Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run after a walk, stolen base and two incredible slides on the bases, and then dived for the final out in a 3-2 Mariners win over the Yankees. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.