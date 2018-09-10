Fatal wreck in Franklin County irrgiation canal

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 4 that if homeless people who have no other alternatives are sleeping on public property, cities are prohibited from punishing them, as it would violate the Eighth Amendment.
The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.
A mother from the Navajo Nation and a son who was not yet born when his father was killed in action remember their loved one after the names of 28 service members who have been killed since the memorial unveiling in October 2017 were read aloud.
Monterey Bay Aquarium staff captured footage of a super pod of hundreds of dolphins chasing baitfish on Labor Day. “For the last week, there has been this group of dolphins racing up and down off of Cannery Row,” said Monterey Bay Aquarium.
All-Pro safety Earl Thomas talks to the media for the first time since he ended his holdout this past week. Says after he had an interception in Seahawks’ opening loss he couldn’t stay away any longer because he didn’t want to blow game checks.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run after a walk, stolen base and two incredible slides on the bases, and then dived for the final out in a 3-2 Mariners win over the Yankees. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Social worker Shawn Briley visits clients in their homes or wherever they can meet her in McCall, Donnelly and Cascade. Weather is a factor in rural Idaho and that keeps clients from visiting her office — so she often goes to them.
