Kennewick Police scour hit-and-run scene for clues
Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department shares preliminary details about a hit-and-run collision involving a Kamiakin High junior. The 17-year old pedestrian is critically injured and investigators are searching for clues.
U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a Chicago Democrat, announced on the floor of the House that he sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to resign to "spare the nation from this ongoing nightmare."
A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.
A dog found wandering the streets of Houston, Texas, with a shoelace embedded so deep into his neck, his face had become extremely swollen, underwent a facial massage at Texas A&M Small Animal Clinic to help relieve the damage.