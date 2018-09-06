Kennewick Police scour hit-and-run scene for clues

Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department shares preliminary details about a hit-and-run collision involving a Kamiakin High junior. The 17-year old pedestrian is critically injured and investigators are searching for clues.
