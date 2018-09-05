Mississippi Coast woman is gaga over Jim Cantore in Pascagoula

Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore is reporting on Tropical Storm Gordon in Gulfport and ran into superfans, including Lashunda Golder.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service