Illegal drug trends in the Tri-Cities

Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez allowed one run and two hits to earn the win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday with 5 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts off the DL.
Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
Tyler Miller, a Benton County District 1 firefighter, recounts how he guided his family members to safety from their burning house at 3404 W. 47th Ave on the day the Bofer Canyon brush fire roared into Kennewick.
Paralympian hopeful Nate Higgins recently works out as part of his preparation for traveling to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The Richland man tried for the team before in swimming and this time he's trying for the shot put.