Watch trout get dumped from a plane into a remote, high-mountain Utah lake

Utah's Department of Wildlife Resources dumps tiny trout from planes into high-mountain lakes, and more than 95 percent survive, wildlife officials said.
By
What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Food & Wine

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

