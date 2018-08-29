Blaze damages west Kennewick house

Taylor Swift paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on August 28 during a concert in the legend’s hometown of Detroit. In clips shared by fans, Swift spoke about Franklin’s impact on music, and her fight for feminism and civil rights.
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
Mariners manager Scott Servais got a "swag" haircut to match 24-year-old closer Edwin Diaz because Diaz earned his 50th save. Servais made a spring training bet that he would get the same cut as Diaz if he saved 50 games, a team single-season record.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.