Pilot survives powered parachute crash into Yakima River

Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
Mariners manager Scott Servais got a "swag" haircut to match 24-year-old closer Edwin Diaz because Diaz earned his 50th save. Servais made a spring training bet that he would get the same cut as Diaz if he saved 50 games, a team single-season record.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.