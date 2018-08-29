Pilot survives powered parachute crash into Yakima River

Bill Nelson, 66, of Prosser explains how he crashed his powered parachute into the Yakima River near Prosser. He escaped the incident without injury.
By
What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Food & Wine

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Entertainment

Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service