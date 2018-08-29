Watch miniature horse visit children in Roseville hospital

Hope, a miniature therapy horse, visits sick children at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Roseville on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
By
Astrology is fake but it’s probably fine

Living

Astrology is fake but it’s probably fine

From astrology memes to Instagram crystals, mysticism is taking over the internet. Is it all irrational nonsense — or is it a necessary corrective to the data-driven, hyper-logical, crypto-libertarian values that rule the internet?

How to handle food safely to prevent illness

Living

How to handle food safely to prevent illness

Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Get tips on how to help prevent food poisoning by proper use of refrigerators, microwaves, cutting boards and more.