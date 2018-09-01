Recounting how Bofer Canyon fire consumed Kennewick home

Tyler Miller, a Benton County District 1 firefighter, recounts how he guided his family members to safety from their burning house at 3404 W. 47th Ave on the day the Bofer Canyon brush fire roared into Kennewick.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service