Flying X branded coffee opens in West Richland

Protesters toppled Silent Sam, the Confederate statue on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus, on Monday after a demonstration in support of a graduate student who faces criminal and honor court charges for throwing red ink and blood on the statue in April.
The FBI is always on the lookout for new recruits. They don't just want people with law enforcement or military experience. They want to hire people with a diverse work background, as well has hiring more minorities.
With air quality reaching unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires in the region, here's a simple way to purify the air in your home. It works for both allergens and smoke particles in the air.
Robinson Cano hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday to pull closer in the AL West race. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
A woman leaves Tapatio Restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday after bagging the donation jar for Heydi Rivas-Villanueva's family. Heydi, 7, was killed when caught in the crossfire of a gunfight outside the restaurant on Aug. 11.