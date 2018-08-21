Flying X branded coffee opens in West Richland

Ryan Hatch, a former Ephrata hay farmer, recently opened Flying X Coffee in West Richland. It's named for his grandparents' cattle brand and his shops offer premium coffee with house-made syrups.
By
Elon Musk’s highs and lows

Special Reports

Elon Musk’s highs and lows

Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk wants to fundamentally change the way we live. But his path to success has been characterized by both great accomplishments and flirtations with failure.