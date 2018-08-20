Fighting fire with fire at Seals Spring Estates

Tracy Baker, PIO with Benton County Fire District 1, provides details about a brush fire at Seals Spring Estate off Highway 397 east of Kennewick.
Redirection Pod at Benton County Jail

Charles Wheaton, a part-time chaplain at the Benton County Jail, explains about the Redirection Pod training program designed help inmates make better choices when they're released.